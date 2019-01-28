Speech to Text for West Vigo High School Wrestler honored

house opening at 1. a west vigo high school freshman brought home the title. "torie-anne buchanan" placed not once... but twice in girls wrestling. buchanan brought home the state championship in girls state wrestling. she then turned around and wrestled in the i-h-s-a-a state competition...which is co-ed . torie-anne brought home the second place prize