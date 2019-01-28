Clear
Rose-Hulman students set for the first performance of 'First Date'

Rose-Hulman students set for the first performance of 'First Date'

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 10:37 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 10:37 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Rose-Hulman students set for the first performance of 'First Date'

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dot com and click on this story. it's the final curtian call before the big day! singing tonight rose hulman students had one of their final dress rehearsals. its for the upcoming play "first date". the play is a comedy about a boy and a girl who go on a blind date. students have been preparing since the end of november show director dr terence hartnett says they've been working really hard. actors say they're excited but nerves can get the best of them. im also kind of nervous ya know its like we're almost opening the show um i want everything to be perfect, im sure it will be but you cant help those those little gitters that you get before had right you can catch the show thursday through saturday at rose hulman. doors open at 7 and the show starts at 7:30. on sunday it starts at 1:30 with the
