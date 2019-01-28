Clear
STEM program at Rose-Hulman opens up for younger kids

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 10:35 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 10:35 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"3"-families. one of the top engineering schools in the country.. is now reaching-out "to younger students" for its prestigious summer camp. you've probably heard about "project catapult" at rose-hulman institute of technology. every summer..."select high school seniors" take part in the "2"-and-a-half week science and engineering camp on campus. "project catapult" is one the oldest science and technology summer camps in the country. well now.. "rose" is looking "for high school juniors" for something called "project select". it's the same hands-on camp.. but it's a week long. and students must be "rising juniors" this summer. leaders at rose say.. for america to continue to be a global power.. we have to appeal to younger students. "...we have a responsibility to work with them to help engage students young..earlier so they can imagine themselves as scientists and engineers. that's the only way we're going to get the scientists and engineers for the future.." if you would like to learn more about "project select"...or, how to apply. go to our website...w-t-h-i t-v
