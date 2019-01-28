Speech to Text for What is the school protocol for extreme cold weather?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

turning to the weather department... tonight cloudy, with a low around 9. wind chill values as low as -5. west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. tuesday scattered snow showers, mainly after 5pm. partly sunny, with a high near 16. wind chill values as low as -8. west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. chance of precipitation is 30%. tuesday night scattered snow showers, mainly before 7pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around -8. wind chill values as low as -25. west northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. chance of precipitation is 30%. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. these concerns have parents concerns have these fox 10. news 10 on my welcome to evening and good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. these concerns have parents wondering what the schools are doing to prepare. news 10's sarah lehman is live at the vigo county school corporation. that's where she talked to vigo county schools superintendent dr. robert haworth. she joins us now live with what's new for you at 10. patrece... in the next few hours temperatures are supposed to drop drastically. even standing out here right now i can tell it's getting colder. the administration here at vigo county schools are taking all the steps to make sure you and your kids are safe. < wabash valley weather can get crazy at times. and just like preparing for heaving snow or ice storms. vigo county school administrators have to be ready for freezing temperatures as well. "since early last week not just vigo county but the entire midwest has heard that this polar vortex will be coming to our communities." superintendent haworth says the school has very different ways to determine if there's no school when it comes to snow and ice versus these below zero temperatures. "for weather conditions such as sleet or snow we have bus drivers out as early as 4 oclock in the morning with their actual bus driving actual routes. /// as bitter cold temperatures are on their way to our community what we examine are the wind chill the actual air temperature the amount of time a student would be walking to school." which at vigo county school's is a big deal... "in our community and like some of our rural neighbors we have 3,000 walkers," "sarah asks: is there any thing that if you got up that day and saw a number youd be like nevermind forget it. haworth: yes there is. sarah: what is that number? haworth: i'm not telling" > even though haworth wouldn't tell me that magic number you can find the temperatures that should concern you right here on news 10. if temperatures are low on your walk to school tomorrow, make sure to take extra steps to keep you and your kids warm. reporting live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10 back to you. for the most up to date information on school closings around the area...you can visit our website at w-t-h-i-tv dot com. as of the start of this newscast vigo county school corporation leaders have not called for any delays or cancellations. news 10 is cancellations. any delays or not called for leaders have corporation county school newscast vigo start of this as of the h-i-tv dot com. website at w-t-visit our area...you can around the closings school information on up to date for the most