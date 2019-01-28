Speech to Text for Retired Major General receives hero's sendoff in Terre Haute

a war veteran with ties to the wabash valley got a hero's send-off today. it was thanks to the community. major general, john taylor junior died earlier this month. he served in world war 2, korea, and vietnam. he didn't live in terre haute but wanted to be buried by his wife. a social media post said his funeral detail originally only had one escort... a friend from texas. well, word got out, and the community responded big time. major general taylor had served with the air national guard. that's where he met will hoffman. he's that friend who traveled from texas. hofmann spoke with news 10 about how important major general taylor was. 09:34:35,12 " and i got to know him pretty well throughout the years. i've know him since then, and we did a lot of things together, and he's a real icon." major general taylor's burial took place at highland lawn