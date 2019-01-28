Speech to Text for Shortage of Correctional Officers

tv dot com. you've probably seen posts on social media from correctional facilities needing officers. 3 putnamville..rockville...and the wabash ockville...and the wabash valley correctional facility are all accepting applications. news 10's jada huddlestun made a trip to the wabash valley correctional facility today. she explains where the need comes from... its new for you tonight at 6. i wanted to know why so many places are in need to fill these positions. that's why i headed to the wabash valley correctional facility today. i spoke with david wence. he's the recruitment coordinator for the facility. he says more people are moving up.. and that's creating these vacancies. < brett vaugn has worked at the wabash valley correctional facility for more than three years. during that time.. a lot of things have changed. that includes the faces in and out of the facility. "we're at that mark now where all the people that started here are they're getting ready to retire. so all the people who are coming in now and working hard, they're promoting and moving up that ladder." it's that advancement hat has caused a need to fill new positions. " we are always hiring new correctional officers. correctional officer is pretty much a starting off point for somebody in a career with d-o-c so we're constantly renewing those positions as they move thorughout their career." wence says without these correctional officers.. other staff are working overtime to fill the spots. he says other programs can also take a hit. "a big part of working corrections is re-entry with the offenders going back into the community so we use those officers to help with our re-entry programs like religious services.. volunteer services. so our correctional officers are very important to that part of the function of corrections." vaugnh says many people might over look these jobs. but without correctional officers.. public safety wouldn't be the same. "by keeping everyone inside the fence safe whether it's staff or the offenders alike and you know in every essence we try and prevent escapes, which again is public safety because we're keeping the incarcerated ones in