Clear

Martin County rescued animals latest

Martin County rescued animals latest

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 6:40 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Martin County rescued animals latest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for the superintendent. a local animal shelter needs your help after rescuing nearly 100 sick animals. we told you late last week.. police shut down an active puppy mill at a home in loogootee, indiana. rescuers saved 72 dogs... 11 horses...and 2 donkeys. the "martin county humane society" took in many of these animals. now-- volunteers are fighting to get them the care they need. the humane society says the rescued dogs are not ready for adoption at this time. many of the dogs have birth defects... maggots.. and parvo. some of them died from their condition. organizers say what they need "right now" is donations.. to help with the care. we've linked you to the ways you can help over on our website...wthi
Terre Haute
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 11°
Robinson
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 10°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 11°
Rockville
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 11°
Casey
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -1°
Brazil
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 11°
Marshall
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 11°
Falling temps & windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Retired Major General receives hero's sendoff in Terre Haute

Image

Shortage of Correctional Officers

Image

Martin County rescued animals latest

Image

Two officers hurt in wreck, woman charged

Image

Free warm clothes to those in need in West Terre Haute

Image

Reach Services opens for homeless

Image

Temperatures and frostbite

Image

The weather is about to get dangerous - Kevin has the details

Image

Big Brothers Big Sisters expands to Sullivan

Image

Bricks falling off downtown Vincennes building

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse