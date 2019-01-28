Speech to Text for Two officers hurt in wreck, woman charged

station...and take a bag. two illinois police officers are recovering tonight... that's after a distracted driver hit them.. it happened on buisness 50... just east of lawrenceville, illinois. police say the two officers had another car pulled over.. when they were hit. police say this woman -- erika boger was drunk.. and texting...and ran off the road! that's when she hit the rear-end of the police car. boger is now facing several charges... news 10 bureau chief gary brian talked with illinois police today. he has more about what happened. < "sunday night two lawrenceville police officers were here on the east side of town conducting a routine traffic stop. as they were wrapping up they were both hit by another vehicle." police chief james white was called to an accident around eight thirty sunday night. when he arrived he found out that two of his officers were involved. "both of them have families as i do and it's kind of a brotherhood. all of us we, if one bleeds we all bleed. so the first thing i wanted to do, i didn't care about anything else on the scene, it was just to make sure those two were ok." officers kody waggoner and byron middlecoat had been preforming a traffic stop. white says his officer's quick thinking kept them from serious injuries. "my officers thank goodness had the wherewithhow that when they saw it coming they were able to get out of the way for the most part. and that's just due to the instinct of the officer knowing to watch his surroundings all the time." according to illinois state police the officers were hit by a vehicle driven by erika boger. isp says boger was texting while driving. white says phone usage is a problem in the area. "we deal with this a lot. we kind of focused more on going through our school zones. however now due to this we're going to focus a lot more on cell phones." using a cell phone while driving is illegal in illinois. white says that even passing by emergency vehicles does not stop people from distracted driving. "what we observed while on scene. people getting on their cell phones and paying so much attention to the cell phone. not even paying attention to us who were there due to somebody being on their cell phone." white says it is important to be aware while driving and stay off your phone. "you need to be very cautious of your surroundings. i don't care if you're the perfect driver no matter what. that guy coming at you may not be. he may be on his phone." "both officers are expected to make a full recovery. in lawrenceville, gary brian news 10." >