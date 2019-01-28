Speech to Text for Temperatures and frostbite

while we experienced a mild day today.. conditions "are changing"! it's going to get "cold".. "dangerously cold"! the storm team's "chris piper" explains more about "how freezing temperatures" can really impact our lives. /////// < colder weather is set to move into the valley this week. and when we say cold, we're talking about near record breaking cold. so when it comes to these extreme temperatures, what effects do they have on each specific thing? first, we all know the easy one. water freezes at 32 degrees. but when we say that, we're talking about water that's not moving. in this case, something as simple as your pets water bowl could freeze. but what about bodies of water? the first thing we think of is a pond. some people like to do ice fishing, or ice skating this time of year, so a thick frozen pond is what you want for that. unfortunately there is no definite temperature that a pond will freeze at. there are too many factors, like the size of the pond, along with the depth. just remember that bigger ponds need colder temperatures, and something constantly moving like the wabash river needs extreme cold to freeze. while this is just an example, it's what we're forecasting temperatures and wind chills to be on wednesday. coming up on news 10 at six, i'll break down more on how the cold brings on frostbite. > ////////