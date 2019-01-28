Clear

The weather is about to get dangerous - Kevin has the details

The weather is about to get dangerous - Kevin has the details

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 5:46 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 5:46 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The weather is about to get dangerous - Kevin has the details

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

around 9. cloudy, with a tonight tonight cloudy, with a low around 9. wind chill values as low as -5. west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. tuesday scattered snow showers, mainly after 5pm. partly sunny, with a high near 16. wind chill values as low as -8. west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. chance of precipitation is 30%. tuesday night scattered snow showers, mainly before 7pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around -8. wind chill values as low as -25. west northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. chance of precipitation is 30%. tonight cloudy, with a low around 9. wind chill values as low as -5. west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. tuesday scattered snow showers, mainly after 5pm. partly sunny, with a high near 16. wind chill values as low as -8. west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. chance of precipitation is 30%. tuesday night scattered snow showers, mainly before 7pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around -8. wind chill values as low as -25. west northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. chance of precipitation is 30%. tonight cloudy, with a low around 9. wind chill values as low as -5. west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. tuesday scattered snow showers, mainly after 5pm. partly sunny, with a high near 16. wind chill values as low as -8. west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. chance of precipitation is 30%. tuesday night scattered snow showers, mainly before 7pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around -8. wind chill values as low as -25. west northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. chance of precipitation is 30%. the
Terre Haute
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 11°
Robinson
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 10°
Indianapolis
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
Rockville
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 11°
Casey
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -1°
Brazil
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 11°
Marshall
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 11°
Falling temps & windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Retired Major General receives hero's sendoff in Terre Haute

Image

Shortage of Correctional Officers

Image

Martin County rescued animals latest

Image

Two officers hurt in wreck, woman charged

Image

Free warm clothes to those in need in West Terre Haute

Image

Reach Services opens for homeless

Image

Temperatures and frostbite

Image

The weather is about to get dangerous - Kevin has the details

Image

Big Brothers Big Sisters expands to Sullivan

Image

Bricks falling off downtown Vincennes building

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse