Big Brothers Big Sisters expands to Sullivan

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 5:42 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 5:42 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

this incident "long-term". an important mentoring program.. expands "in sullivan" that's new for you now at "5". "big brothers.. big sisters" has made its way "to sullivan high school". in fact.. "some students there" are the ones "making a big difference"! "a number of them".. have taken on the role "of a big brother" or, "big sister" mentoring junior high students. ///// ////// "well one of my mottos is no significant learning occurs without a significant relationship and some of these littles are just not really liking school and they're having some problems fitting in socially so this will provide them a good relationship and someone to bounce ideas off of." /////// "hannon says".. "the bigs" meet "with the littles" every other wednesday. "the goal" is to have "15"- boy bigs and "15"-girl bigs to match-up with "30"-littles. eventually.. "the program" would like to expand into the elementary school as
