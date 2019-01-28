Speech to Text for General John Taylor Services

//////// it was originally going to be a very small service.. with only one person to escort him. but as you can see, the funeral service for major taylor ballooned into an honor fit for a serviceman. major taylor was born in 1924. he served in the u-s air force. during his time in service, maj. taylor saw action in world war 2, the korean war, and in vietnam. he also served with the air national guard. he received several honors and recognitions.. including the purple heart and a silver star. he's wasn't originally from terre haute, but he wanted to be buried next to his wife at highland lawn cemetery. she was from the area. because he wasn't local, his escort only included friend from texas. well, the word got out. local community leaders challenged veteran's and the public to come out and show their respects. news 10 caught up with one leader who was thrilled to see so much support. //////// 09:27:47,03 "many people that are here today that are wearing a uniform didn't know john taylor personally, but being part of the air national guard you feel like you know everybody. and john taylor, maj. general john taylor left quite the legacy." ///////// tonight at 6.. you'll hear from a serviceman who know major taylor personally. susie, back