Clear

General John Taylor Services

General John Taylor Services

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 5:41 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 5:41 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for General John Taylor Services

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

//////// it was originally going to be a very small service.. with only one person to escort him. but as you can see, the funeral service for major taylor ballooned into an honor fit for a serviceman. major taylor was born in 1924. he served in the u-s air force. during his time in service, maj. taylor saw action in world war 2, the korean war, and in vietnam. he also served with the air national guard. he received several honors and recognitions.. including the purple heart and a silver star. he's wasn't originally from terre haute, but he wanted to be buried next to his wife at highland lawn cemetery. she was from the area. because he wasn't local, his escort only included friend from texas. well, the word got out. local community leaders challenged veteran's and the public to come out and show their respects. news 10 caught up with one leader who was thrilled to see so much support. //////// 09:27:47,03 "many people that are here today that are wearing a uniform didn't know john taylor personally, but being part of the air national guard you feel like you know everybody. and john taylor, maj. general john taylor left quite the legacy." ///////// tonight at 6.. you'll hear from a serviceman who know major taylor personally. susie, back
Terre Haute
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 11°
Robinson
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 10°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 11°
Rockville
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 11°
Casey
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -1°
Brazil
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 11°
Marshall
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 11°
Falling temps & windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Retired Major General receives hero's sendoff in Terre Haute

Image

Shortage of Correctional Officers

Image

Martin County rescued animals latest

Image

Two officers hurt in wreck, woman charged

Image

Free warm clothes to those in need in West Terre Haute

Image

Reach Services opens for homeless

Image

Temperatures and frostbite

Image

The weather is about to get dangerous - Kevin has the details

Image

Big Brothers Big Sisters expands to Sullivan

Image

Bricks falling off downtown Vincennes building

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse