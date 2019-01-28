Clear

Two police officers hurt after Sunday evening accident, one woman arrested

Two police officers hurt after Sunday evening accident, one woman arrested

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 5:33 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 5:33 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Two police officers hurt after Sunday evening accident, one woman arrested

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"2"-lawrenceville police officers continue to recover at this hour. that's after "a traffic that's after "a traffic accident" sunday evening. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. exactly how this accident happened.. and why "1"-woman is now behind bars. ///////// <"sunday night two lawrenceville police officers were here on the east side of town conducting a routine traffic stop. as they were wrapping up they were both hit by another vehicle." sunday night.. officers kody waggoner and byron middlecoat were conducting a traffic stop on business 50. both officers were returning to their patrol cars when another car crashed into them. according to illinois state police.. that car.. was driven by "erika boger". i-s-p says "boger" was texting while driving. now.. "boger" is being charged with driving under the influence and violating scott's law. scott's law is also known as the 'move over' law. state police say both officers had their emergency lights activated. lawrenceville police chief james white says the department was lucky the officer's injuries were not worse. "my officers thank goodness had the wherewithhow that when they saw it coming they were able to get out of the way for the most part. and that's just due to the instinct of the officer knowing to watch his surroundings all the time." "i spoke at length with the police chief about sunday's incident. at six oclock i'll have his plea to motorists. in lawrenceville, gary brian news 10."> ////////
Terre Haute
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 11°
Robinson
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 10°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 11°
Rockville
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 11°
Casey
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -1°
Brazil
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 11°
Marshall
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 11°
Falling temps & windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Retired Major General receives hero's sendoff in Terre Haute

Image

Shortage of Correctional Officers

Image

Martin County rescued animals latest

Image

Two officers hurt in wreck, woman charged

Image

Free warm clothes to those in need in West Terre Haute

Image

Reach Services opens for homeless

Image

Temperatures and frostbite

Image

The weather is about to get dangerous - Kevin has the details

Image

Big Brothers Big Sisters expands to Sullivan

Image

Bricks falling off downtown Vincennes building

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse