Speech to Text for Two police officers hurt after Sunday evening accident, one woman arrested

"2"-lawrenceville police officers continue to recover at this hour. that's after "a traffic that's after "a traffic accident" sunday evening. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. exactly how this accident happened.. and why "1"-woman is now behind bars. ///////// <"sunday night two lawrenceville police officers were here on the east side of town conducting a routine traffic stop. as they were wrapping up they were both hit by another vehicle." sunday night.. officers kody waggoner and byron middlecoat were conducting a traffic stop on business 50. both officers were returning to their patrol cars when another car crashed into them. according to illinois state police.. that car.. was driven by "erika boger". i-s-p says "boger" was texting while driving. now.. "boger" is being charged with driving under the influence and violating scott's law. scott's law is also known as the 'move over' law. state police say both officers had their emergency lights activated. lawrenceville police chief james white says the department was lucky the officer's injuries were not worse. "my officers thank goodness had the wherewithhow that when they saw it coming they were able to get out of the way for the most part. and that's just due to the instinct of the officer knowing to watch his surroundings all the time." "i spoke at length with the police chief about sunday's incident. at six oclock i'll have his plea to motorists. in lawrenceville, gary brian news 10."> ////////