Clear

Brazil teachers aide accused of sending nude photos to student

Brazil teachers aide accused of sending nude photos to student

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 5:31 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 5:31 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Brazil teachers aide accused of sending nude photos to student

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a local teacher's aide".. told "police".. she made a mistake after exchanging pictures with a student. "the clay county prosecutor's office" has filed charges "against molly lums-don". we have a copy "of the police report". news 10's "jada huddlestun".. joins us now. she walks us through "what that report says". //////// news 10 asked authorities about this case a couple of weeks ago. today -- the chief deputy prosecutor said he reviewed the case and is charging it. the police report says the investigation started last september. students reported a teacher's aide at northview high school exchanged pictures with a 17-year-old student. a student told police lumsdon sent him a picture of her bare chest last summer. the clay community school corporation lists lumsdon as an instructional assistant for special services. you're seeing yearbook pictures of her here. lumsdon told investigators the student said he was 18. she said they showed each other pictures of themselves. police asked why lumsdon didn't tell anyone about getting pictures of a minor. according to the report, she said she erased them and thought she wouldn't have to deal with it. the student told police lumsdon told him not to say anything about what happened. back
Terre Haute
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 11°
Robinson
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 10°
Indianapolis
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
Rockville
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 11°
Casey
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -1°
Brazil
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 11°
Marshall
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 11°
Falling temps & windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Retired Major General receives hero's sendoff in Terre Haute

Image

Shortage of Correctional Officers

Image

Martin County rescued animals latest

Image

Two officers hurt in wreck, woman charged

Image

Free warm clothes to those in need in West Terre Haute

Image

Reach Services opens for homeless

Image

Temperatures and frostbite

Image

The weather is about to get dangerous - Kevin has the details

Image

Big Brothers Big Sisters expands to Sullivan

Image

Bricks falling off downtown Vincennes building

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse