Speech to Text for Brazil teachers aide accused of sending nude photos to student

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a local teacher's aide".. told "police".. she made a mistake after exchanging pictures with a student. "the clay county prosecutor's office" has filed charges "against molly lums-don". we have a copy "of the police report". news 10's "jada huddlestun".. joins us now. she walks us through "what that report says". //////// news 10 asked authorities about this case a couple of weeks ago. today -- the chief deputy prosecutor said he reviewed the case and is charging it. the police report says the investigation started last september. students reported a teacher's aide at northview high school exchanged pictures with a 17-year-old student. a student told police lumsdon sent him a picture of her bare chest last summer. the clay community school corporation lists lumsdon as an instructional assistant for special services. you're seeing yearbook pictures of her here. lumsdon told investigators the student said he was 18. she said they showed each other pictures of themselves. police asked why lumsdon didn't tell anyone about getting pictures of a minor. according to the report, she said she erased them and thought she wouldn't have to deal with it. the student told police lumsdon told him not to say anything about what happened. back