Monday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 1:20 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

this afternoon we'll see mostly rain with a few flurries mixed in. temperatures a little more mild today, with highs at 43. tonight we'll get cold, with temperatures dropping back into the single digits at 8 degrees. chance for flurries and it will stay breezy. tomorrow turning colder under a partly cloudy sky. day time highs tomorrow colder at 18. expect much colder temperatures by wednesday.
Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 30°
Warm and wet Monday, brutal dangerous air moving in
