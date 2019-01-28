Clear

Protect your car in cold weather

Cold weather can be brutal not only for you, but for your car as well. Low temperatures can kill your battery and freeze your gas lines.

this cold weather can be brutal on "you" and your car! low temperatures can kill your battery and freeze your gas lines. news 10's abby kirk is live in terre haute this morning. she's there to walk us through some ways to keep you and your family safe. abby? jon, alia--- "triple a" says not only will this cold weather kill your battery.. but---it can lower the "tire pressure" in your tires. "winter" is rough on your cars.... so--- this is a reminder to allow yourself some extra time. this "cold" weather can actually "drain" your car. i speak from experience... last week---i went to warm up my car....and about 20 minutes of it heating up---my car battery died and my car shut off. triple "a" says most batteries will last you "3" years. when you go to "warm up your car".... keep it in mind---that less is more. it's tempting to crank up the heat, turn on the radio.... but---officials say to "wait a minute." when it's cold---this stuff can "zap" that battery even more. "your fuel, fuel lines can ice up if you got water in your fuel. um, we recommend keeping at least a half a tank of fuel in your car at all times. that way you have a less chance of icing up." frost says you should always keep jumper cables... an ice scraper... blankets... and food and water in your car -- for emergencies. especially when the weather is bad... live in terre haute, ak, news 10.
