All You Need to Know for Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

storm team 10's eric stidman is busy tracking our chance for a wintery mix today - followed by what could record breaking cold. he's in the storm team 10 weather center with what you need to know. eric - a rain snow mix looks possible before noon, turning to all rain for the afternoon. highs today get to 41 and it will be windy. then, cold air moves in tonight, lows drop to 8. partly sunny tomorrow, a high at 18. then a wind chill watch goes into effect tomorrow night and it gets brutal cold; lows drop to 7 below zero; it could feel as cold as 25 below zero.

///

the valley will get well below 20 degrees later this week. that's cold enough to be dangerous for not only "you" but your car as well! news 10's abby kirk is live in terre haute this morning. she's there to walk us through some ways you can be ready when this "winter" weather strikes. abby? jon, alia--- "triple a" says not only will this cold weather will kill your battery. it can also lower the pressure in your tires. Winter is rough on your cars.... so--- this is a reminder to allow yourself some extra time. this "cold" weather can actually "drain" your car. triple "a" says most batteries will last you "3" years. officials say to wait to turn on the radio and crank up the heat. this will drain your battery officials recommend you keep jumper cables, and ice scraper, and check your windshield wiper fluid. live in terre haute, ak, news 10.

///

if you need a warm place to stay - the bellmore volunteer fire department in rockville is reaching out. you can contact the department on facebook or by phone at the number on your screen. the department is also reminding you to look out for your neighbors. also, be careful when using space heaters, fire places, and electric blankets.

////////

and the colder weather means cranking up your heat. and that means higher bills. in illinois, families can apply for winter heating assistance. the "low income home energy assistance program" is state and federally funded. the program helps pay heating bills for low-income families. to find out how you can apply, go to wthitv.com - and search "llheap".

////

new this morning - two lawrencville police officers were hurt after someone crashed into their parked squad cars. it happened just before 8:30 last night on business 50, just east of lawrenceville. illinois state police say the two officers were returning to their cars. that's when they say a driver was texting and ran off the road, striking the rear of a police car. the impact forced that police car into the rear of a second patrol car. both officers were not seriously injured. the driver is 39 year old erika boger from st. francisville, illinois. boger's charges include d.u.i., failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and texting while driving.

///

the indiana blood center says it's in critical need of blood. the center supplies blood, plasma and platelets to nearly 80-hospitals statewide. if you're interested in donating... you can head to the blood center here in terre haute. that's at 20-21 north third street.

///

furloughed federal workers head back to their jobs this morning after more than a month. the longest government shutdown in history is over. but the threat of another looms large. acting white house chief of staff, mick mulvaney, says president trump is prepared to shut it down again. that's if the two sides cant come to an agreement on border security by february 15th.

///

happening today - a rally at the vigo county courthouse to keep a voting center on the indiana state university campus. the election board recently removed isu from the voter center list. the vigo county clerk says there were multiple issues at that center last year. that's why the election board wanted to take a year to better assess how to use that center. tonight's rally at the courthouse gets underway at 5:30.