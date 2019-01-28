Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Rain and snow, windy and warmer. High: 43°

Monday Night: Rain/Snow mix, breezy. Low: 8°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Cold and windy. High: 18°

Detailed Forecast: A deep area of low pressure and pair of cold fronts moving through the area in the next 48 hours are going to bring a significant blast of arctic air, that ultimately, will be very dangerous. Some rain and snow will mix for your Monday, but we're focused ahead on the severe cold threat. By Wednesday morning air temperatures look to fall below zero and with a breeze, it will feel up to 20 degrees below zero. This, so far, is our most extreme cold snap of the season. If you're an avid weather fan, you've probably heard of the phenomena 'polar vortex.' That's what this is, but keep is mind, a polar vortex is merely a very deep area of low pressure that originates over Canada and then drifts south into America before lifting back to near the North pole again.

