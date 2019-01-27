Clear

Sunday Night Weather Update

Sunday Night Weather Update

Posted: Jan. 27, 2019 11:44 PM
Updated: Jan. 27, 2019 11:44 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp
Terre Haute
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Rockville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Casey
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 10°
Brazil
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Marshall
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Warm Monday, dangerously cold Tuesday and Wednesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Basinger commits to ISU

Image

Help Needed to Maintain Blessing Boxes

Image

George Rogers Clark National Park Reopens

Image

School Safety Bill

Image

UPDATE: Horses Removed from Puppy Mill Property

Image

Tow Truck Driver Offers Tips to Survive Winter

Image

Fire Department Offers Shelter from Cold

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Group promotes healthy smiles

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse