Clear
Sunday Night Weather Update
Sunday Night Weather Update
Posted: Jan. 27, 2019 11:44 PM
Updated: Jan. 27, 2019 11:44 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp
Terre Haute
Overcast
23°
Hi: 22° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Overcast
26°
Hi: 24° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Overcast
20°
Hi: 20° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Rockville
Overcast
23°
Hi: 20° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Casey
Overcast
23°
Hi: 19° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 10°
Brazil
Overcast
23°
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Marshall
Overcast
23°
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Warm Monday, dangerously cold Tuesday and Wednesday.
Feces covered cages, dead dogs, no food or water - police charge 73-year-old Loogootee woman with animal neglect and cruelty
Another store closes for good inside Honey Creek Mall
Volunteers continue to help dogs recovered from puppy mill
FDA warns of common blood pressure medicine shortage due to recalls
Fire department to open its doors during brutal cold
Woman arrested for meth while driving stolen car
Hoosier lawmaker hopes to shine light on hidden crime
'I am appalled. I am disgusted. My heart hurts.' Longtime family friend talks to News 10 after officials say 14-month-old's tongue split with scissors
Church opens its doors to those seeking shelter from cold
Two face additional charges in connection to severe child abuse case
Sunday Night Weather Update
Basinger commits to ISU
Help Needed to Maintain Blessing Boxes
George Rogers Clark National Park Reopens
School Safety Bill
UPDATE: Horses Removed from Puppy Mill Property
Tow Truck Driver Offers Tips to Survive Winter
Fire Department Offers Shelter from Cold
News 10 Sunday Morning Weather
Group promotes healthy smiles
UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property
Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support
New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers
Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road
The latest Closings and Delays
Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation
Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70
The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension
ISU President speaks about connect campus and community
Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse