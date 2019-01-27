Speech to Text for Basinger commits to ISU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

u-n-i wins 71-51.. indiana state football continues to recruit well here in the wabash valley.. today.. the sycamores picking up one of the area's top performers last season.. north central's dawson basinger announcing today his commitment to play football at i-s-u.. basinger was an integral part of a high-powered t-bird rushing attack.. he ran for more than 21-hundred yards in his senior season.. and he finishes his career as the top running back in program history with 5,938 yards.. basinger will join indiana state football this fall as a preferred