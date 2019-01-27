Speech to Text for Help Needed to Maintain Blessing Boxes

and registration. a wabash valley family is asking for your help so they can keep blessing others. leigh pritchard and her husband take care of blessing boxes in brazil, indiana. the ministry started in 20-16. now... the blessing boxes are showing their age. pritchard says the money that was donated when the ministry first started is all gone. she says they used it to make repairs like replacing doors and hinges. "it's just because people aren't latching them. it's not because of lack of strength of materials or quality it is just that people are not taking care of the box when they go and retrieve items or donate. so that's the number one thing that will help us if people will latch the boxes." pritchard says... pritchard boxes." latch the boxes." pritchard says... if you'd like to help the ministry... just reach out to her on facebook. search "blessing boxes brazil indiana."