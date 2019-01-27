Clear

School Safety Bill

Posted: Jan. 27, 2019 11:20 PM
Updated: Jan. 27, 2019 11:20 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

indiana lawmakers are tackling several issues this session... including school safety. one lawmaker -- who represents terre haute -- is offering up some changes to a school safety bill. new for you on nightwatch... news 10's garrett brown has more on why tonya pfaff wants more mental health resources available to schools. < everyone is afraid to hear news of a school shooting. sadly it's a scenario that is becoming far too common across the country. but an amendment to one indiana house bill aims to help prevent these situations. bev merritt is a mother to biological children and several foster kids. she's benn helping area youth for years and says she's seen first hand the need for greater mental health services. "i do see a lot of children come through the system that have some mental health issues. i feel that its extremely important that we tackle those issues as early as we can." indiana house bill 10-0-4 addresses school safety. it would allow school corporations to use state matching grants for safety improvements. lawmakers recently approved an amendment to the bill so it now includes mental health services. . the change was offered up by long-time teacher and state representative tonya pfaff. "that would allow school corporations to take part of the money or all of the money if they choose to for mental health services. because i really don't think we can really talk about school safety unless we talk about mental health." pfaff hopes these mental health resources will help prevent incidents like school shootings. "i think its so important to be a little more proactive than reactive so that hopefully we can all do a better job of helping kids that really need it." there's still a chance this bill won't be passed. merritt says she hopes everyone will keep making efforts to support hoosier kids. "encourage more mental health services in schools. i mean i just hope that we can keep our kids safe and move forward as a community." some schools are already working to improve mental health services. the vigo county school corporation received a grant last year from the department of education. back to you.>
