Speech to Text for UPDATE: Horses Removed from Puppy Mill Property

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we have new information about efforts to save dozens of animals from a martin county puppy mill. news 10 spoke with rescuers this afternoon. they tell us the horses left at the property were just removed today. rescuers say horses were taken in by "a critters chance, inc." in plainfield, indiana... and a "hoof and a prayer horse rescue" in evansville, indiana. these are images of of the horses and you can see they are in rough shape. you'll remember... news 10 first told you friday about the nearly 80-animals living in filth. sadly... rescuers were too late for some of the animals. three dogs have also died since they were taken from the property. the martin county humane society is still in desperate need of help. we've got more information about this case and how you can get involved on our website... wthitv.com.