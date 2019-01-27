Speech to Text for Tow Truck Driver Offers Tips to Survive Winter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

blankets. this brutal cold means area tow truck drivers are busy. one driver is sharing tips to ensure you and your family stay safe. extreme cold can take a toll on your car... killing the battery... freezing your gas lines... and lowering the pressure in your tires. we spoke with a wabash valley tow truck driver. he says winter can be a dangerous time for you... your car... and service workers. he suggests taking your time and watching your surrondings. "just be careful it's that simple just be careful a lot of guys want to be careless not drivers in general but everyone seems to want to be careless when they're in a hurry and you can't get in a hurry you have to slow down you have to take your time." frost says you should always keep jumper cables... an ice scraper... blankets... and food and water in your car -- just in case you get stuck.