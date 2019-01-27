Speech to Text for Fire Department Offers Shelter from Cold

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wabash valley... one local fire department is opening its doors. we have continuing coverage tonight on efforts to keep everyone safe from the cold. staff members at the bellmore volunteer fire department in rockville are reaching out to those who may not have a warm place to stay in the coming days. that's as temperatures and windchills are expected to fall below zero. if you or someone you know needs a place to stay... you can reach out to the department on facebook or by phone. the department is also reminding you to look out for your neighbors. also... be careful when using space heaters... fire places...