Clear

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Cold today, warm tomorrow, arctic air later this week.

Posted: Jan. 27, 2019 9:33 AM
Updated: Jan. 27, 2019 9:33 AM
Posted By: Chris Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chris adlibs chris adlibs about today's weather live shot. chris adlibs about today's weather live shot. today we'll gradually see the sky clear into the afternoon, but we'll stay cold. day time highs today topping out at 24. our overnight low will come late afternoon, and then we gradually warm through the night. tonight we'll be mostly cloudy and windy again. tomorrow a rain and snow mix moves in, and we'll be breezy again with highs at 40. much colder weather coming mid week. today we'll gradually see the sky clear into the afternoon, but we'll stay cold. day time highs today topping out at 24. our overnight low will come late afternoon, and then we gradually warm through the night. tonight we'll be mostly cloudy and windy again. tomorrow a rain and snow mix moves in, and we'll be breezy again with highs at 40. much colder weather coming mid week. today we'll gradually see the sky clear into the afternoon, but we'll stay cold. day time highs today topping out at 24. our overnight low will come late afternoon, and then we gradually warm through the night. tonight we'll be mostly cloudy and windy again. tomorrow a rain and snow mix moves in, and we'll be breezy again with highs at 40. much colder weather coming mid week.
Terre Haute
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 2°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
15° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 4°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
11° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 0°
Rockville
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 2°
Casey
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: -1°
Brazil
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 2°
Marshall
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 2°
Mild Monday, with arctic air coming mid week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Group promotes healthy smiles

Image

Thrift shops respond to popular Netflix show

Image

Wrestling Sectionals

Image

Linton vs. North Knox

Image

Washington vs. Southridge

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Another store in Honey Creek Mall closes for good

Image

Ceremony honors lives lost, remembers lives freed from Nazis

Image

Woman arrested for meth while driving stolen car

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program