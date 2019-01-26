Speech to Text for Group promotes healthy smiles

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

-- or not. one high school group spent today promoting dental hygeine. that's what's topping your health alert at six. the organization called interact packed boxes full of toothbrushes.. toothpaste... floss... and other dental hygiene items. the group will send the boxes to local schools for kindergarteners through 5th graders. and... some day cares and preschools. the high schoolers who volunteered for this say it's very important to promote a healthy lifestyle. "it's important to keep in mind that those who do have dental hygiene are blessed with what they have and that not everyone has that same blessing so we all need to pitch in when we can give when we can." mier says all of the mier mier says all of the volunteers were happy