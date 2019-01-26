Clear

Thrift shops respond to popular Netflix show

Posted: Jan. 26, 2019 11:54 PM
Updated: Jan. 26, 2019 11:54 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

don't keep anything that doesn't spark joy. that's the motto of one new netflix show called "tidying up." since the show started... thrift stores across the country report donations have gone up because viewers have been inspired. but -- here in the wabash valley -- staff at one shop say they constantly see donations. habitat for humanity in terre haute says they haven't necessarily seen more donations... but they say it could be because people are constantly donating... even when they aren't open. "anything from bird houses to bathtubs to bed pans to underwear. unmetionables. yeah we get a little bit of everything in here." fenner says here." fenner says the people in the valley are very generous to habitat for humanity -- netflix show
