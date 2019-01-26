Speech to Text for Wrestling Sectionals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wins 72-30. there are a lot of athletes in the wabash valley who work hard all year long for the post- season.. and today.. several of the areas best get their chance.. **wrestling sectionals getting underway at bloomington north this afternoon.. **terre haute north's liam fox repping the patriots in the sectional title match at 1-13.. he'd drop the match.. but still moving on to regionals.. **at 1-26.. west vigo's seth rohrbach.. check out this big takedown.. he wins a big match to become the viking's first sectional winner of the day.. **terre haute south's gabe recknor at 1-32.. he gets his opponent to the mat and would finish it off with a win for the braves.. they'd get more later.. **west vigo's jarrell sholar in the sectional title.. but he couldn't come out on top.. still moving on though.. two other terre haute south guys would go on to win sectional titles later in the afternoon.. josh howell and allen haire both joining rohrback and recknor as sectional winners.. the top four in each weight