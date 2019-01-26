Speech to Text for Linton vs. North Knox

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

close one.. raiders win 71-70. **the class 2-a 4th ranked linton miners go on the road.. they're visiting north knox.. **1st quarter.. linton always strong on defense.. miners with the double.. lincoln hale takes the ball away and that's an easy finish for him.. **north knox able to beat the trap a little bit here though.. isaiah collins cross court pass to brayden thorne.. he hits the quick three ball for the warriors.. **but this one was all linton.. especially that guy.. lincoln hale.. baseline jumper... he goes off for 25 points in this one.. miners take care of business on the road.. linton