Speech to Text for Washington vs. Southridge

good evening.. with three wins in a row.. washington basketball has started another streak.. the hatchets won 6-straight earlier this season.. they're 11-4 coming in to tonight.. **washington hosting southridge tonight at the hatchet house.. **late 1st half.. tyson wright comes from the left side of your screen.. streaking toward the basket for an easy lay-in.. hatchets down by two going into halftime.. **after recess.. hatchets making that extra pass.. bryce browning hits the triple from the wing.. washington down just a point and charging.. **later.. hunter killion working the low post.. he makes a strong move to the tin and gets the bucket.. love the footwork from the big man.. **it's plays like this one that make comebacks happen though.. trey reed swats the raider shot away.. tyson wright the beautiful pass to grant niehaus.. hatchets take the lead.. 20 points for niehaus tonight.. **then.. tyson wright flashes out and hits another hatchet triple.. washington led by 6 after three quarters.. but southridge's colson montgomery didn't let that stand.. he had 32 points.. including a game-winning buzzer beater three.. southridge downs washington