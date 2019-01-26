Clear

Saturday Night Weather Update

Saturday Night Weather Update

Posted: Jan. 26, 2019 11:39 PM
Updated: Jan. 26, 2019 11:39 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Saturday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

help. some snowflakes are possible early through the first part of the night tonight. the heavier snowfall will continue moving out of the area. temperatures will drop to the mid teens with colder air settling in overnight. tomorrow highs will be around 30 degrees and he sky will clear up throughout the morning. tomorrow night temperatures will drop slower and lows will be around the mid 20's. windy conditions will also move in and wind gusts will be close to 25 mph. help. some snowflakes are possible early through the first part of the night tonight. the heavier tonight. the heavier snowfall will continue moving out of the area. temperatures will drop to the mid teens with colder air settling in overnight. tomorrow highs will be around 30 degrees and he sky will clear up throughout the morning. tomorrow night temperatures will drop slower and lows will be around the mid 20's. windy conditions will also move in and wind gusts will be close to 25 mph. some snowflakes are possible early through the first part of the night tonight. the heavier snowfall will continue moving out of the area. temperatures will drop to the mid teens with colder air settling in overnight. tomorrow highs will be around 30 degrees and he sky will clear up throughout the morning. tomorrow night temperatures will drop slower and lows will be around the mid 20's. windy conditions will also move in and wind gusts will be close to 25 mph. some snowflakes are possible early through the first part of the night tonight. the heavier snowfall will continue moving out of the area. temperatures will drop to the mid teens with colder air settling in overnight. tomorrow highs will be around 30 degrees and he sky will clear up throughout the morning. tomorrow night temperatures will drop slower and lows will be around the mid 20's. windy conditions will also move in and wind gusts will be close to 25 mph. some snowflakes are possible early through the first part of the night tonight. the heavier snowfall will continue moving out of the area. temperatures will drop to the mid teens with colder air settling in overnight. tomorrow highs will be around 30 degrees and he sky will clear up throughout the morning. tomorrow night temperatures will drop slower and lows will be around the mid 20's. windy conditions will also move in and wind gusts will be close to
Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 12°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 21°
Temperatures closer to normal, major cooldown on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Group promotes healthy smiles

Image

Thrift shops respond to popular Netflix show

Image

Wrestling Sectionals

Image

Linton vs. North Knox

Image

Washington vs. Southridge

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Another store in Honey Creek Mall closes for good

Image

Ceremony honors lives lost, remembers lives freed from Nazis

Image

Woman arrested for meth while driving stolen car

Image

Hoosier lawmaker hopes to shine light on hidden crime

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program