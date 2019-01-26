Speech to Text for Saturday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some snowflakes are possible early through the first part of the night tonight. the heavier snowfall will continue moving out of the area. temperatures will drop to the mid teens with colder air settling in overnight. tomorrow highs will be around 30 degrees and he sky will clear up throughout the morning. tomorrow night temperatures will drop slower and lows will be around the mid 20's. windy conditions will also move in and wind gusts will be close to 25 mph.