Woman arrested for meth while driving stolen car

in tonight's crime alert... an illinois woman is in jail after police say she was busted with meth and a stolen car. according to indiana state police... mindy wilson was pulled over for following too closely on interstate 70. the trooper says he saw wilson was acting strange. that's when he got consent to search her car. police say he then found nearly 8-ounces of meth. that's worth more than 4-thousand dollars. investigators also discovered wilson was driving a stolen car. she faces felony charges for possession... dealing meth... and vehicle