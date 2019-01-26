Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hoosier lawmaker hopes to shine light on hidden crime

Hoosier lawmaker hopes to shine light on hidden crime

Posted: Jan. 26, 2019 9:10 PM
Updated: Jan. 26, 2019 9:10 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Hoosier lawmaker hopes to shine light on hidden crime

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

crime" it's called a it's called a "hidden crime" it's called a "hidden crime" an it's happening in our own backyards. investigators... researchers... and now lawmakers are saying more should be done to shine a light on human trafficking. january is national human trafficking awareness month... and an indiana lawmaker has taken up the charge. state representative john bartlett is proposing a bill to study human trafficking. bartlett says recent research found it's a 154-billion dollar industry... but -- bartlett says he thinks that number is much higher. he explains human trafficking can be broken down into four parts... sex... slave labor... human organ trade... and farms. the last one involves the breeding of young girls and sale of the babies. bartlett says it's a disgusting problem at it's happening here. 22:00:54 - 22:01:05 "we had an arrest here in the state of indiana february last year we arrested a hundred and twenty-eight adults. we recovered eighty-two juveniles. the youngest was three months old." according to victim advocacy to victim according according to victim advocacy group -- hope's choice -- 59 human trafficking
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 24°
Temperatures closer to normal, major cooldown on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hoosier lawmaker hopes to shine light on hidden crime

Image

Race is on to save animals rescued from puppy mill

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

Church opens its doors to those seeking shelter from cold

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

ITP 1-25 Part 3

Image

ITP 1-25 Part 2

Image

ITP 1-25 Part 1

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Staying safe while ice fishing

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program