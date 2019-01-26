Speech to Text for Hoosier lawmaker hopes to shine light on hidden crime

crime" it's called a it's called a "hidden crime" it's called a "hidden crime" an it's happening in our own backyards. investigators... researchers... and now lawmakers are saying more should be done to shine a light on human trafficking. january is national human trafficking awareness month... and an indiana lawmaker has taken up the charge. state representative john bartlett is proposing a bill to study human trafficking. bartlett says recent research found it's a 154-billion dollar industry... but -- bartlett says he thinks that number is much higher. he explains human trafficking can be broken down into four parts... sex... slave labor... human organ trade... and farms. the last one involves the breeding of young girls and sale of the babies. bartlett says it's a disgusting problem at it's happening here. 22:00:54 - 22:01:05 "we had an arrest here in the state of indiana february last year we arrested a hundred and twenty-eight adults. we recovered eighty-two juveniles. the youngest was three months old." according to victim advocacy to victim according according to victim advocacy group -- hope's choice -- 59 human trafficking