Speech to Text for Race is on to save animals rescued from puppy mill

tonight on news 10 nightwatch. a wabash valley humane society is in desperate need of help. yesterday... news 10 told you about a puppy mill bust in martin county. more than seventy dogs... and other animals like horse and donkeys were removed from the property. since that time... volunteers have been working around the clock to get these animals cleaned up and healthy... but -- volunteers at the humane shelter say they are running into problems. news 10's garrett brown was at the humane shelter today. he has more on the race to save these animals. <take a look at these dogs. all of them were taken to the martin county humane society in loogootee. shelter volunteers say they have their hands full. that's why they're reaching out to you for help. cars lined the road outside the of the martin county humane society saturday. many belonged to people wishing to help these animals. "oh i was in shock. that's sad and it makes me want to cry. i don't see how people can do this. i really don't." but when they approached the door they were greeted by this sign. a warning that the shelter is now under quarantine after friday's puppy mill raid. "out of the seventy two we brought in, unfortunately three of them have already passed. there has been countless positive test for parvo virus throughout several of the dogs we have brought in." the animals are still undergoing other tests, too. another issue is the facility is made to house fewer than twenty dogs. thankfully other rescues have stepped forward to help. "we've already had twenty dogs go out to neighboring rescues that have graciously reached out to help us. without them we couldn't do it honestly." those who wished to help say they will come back when they are allowed to work with the dogs. for now they just hope for the best for everyone. "each dog you know recovers and gets a good home and the shelter gets help because they're going to need a lot of resources to take care of these animals. food, money, just anything anybody can give to help them out." now the martin county humane society is taking donations to help with all the dogs recovered from the puppy mill. we'll have a link on our website if you would like to donate to it's cause. that's wthitv.com. back to you.> it's called a "hidden