Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Posted: Jan. 26, 2019 8:58 PM
Updated: Jan. 26, 2019 8:58 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the longest federal government shutdown in u-s history has ended... but the debate over border security continues. it means another shutdown could be ahead. we have the latest on this developing story from washington. friday... president donald trump agreed to reopen the government for the next three weeks. that's as 8-hundred thousand federal employees missed their second paycheck. president trump is still calling for funds to build a wall along the border with mexico. if he does not get the funding he wants in that time... it could mean another shutdown. we have more on this developing story from right here at home. i spoke with two correctional officers this afternoon. they work at the federal correctional complex in terre haute. the officers tell me there was a collective sigh of relief when news broke the government was going to be reopened. they are among the hundreds of thousands of federal employees that will get back pay -- but -- those checks won't come right away. employees tell me it could be another week or so before they get a paycheck... and even then... they have to prepare for another potential shutdown. 1:34:35 - 1:34:47 afge local 720 treasurer steve markle says, "there's no celebration because we all know in 21 days we could be right back in this same situation asking for people to understand what its like to go to work every single day as essential law enforcement officers and just not knowing when you're going to get paid for it." 1:45:53 - 1:46:01 - correctional officer and afge local 720 president kenny swick says, "this could continue on and the financial resources people have available keeps dwindling." these these officers say support from the community this past month has been tremendous. we'll have more on their message of gratitude
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 24°
Temperatures closer to normal, major cooldown on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hoosier lawmaker hopes to shine light on hidden crime

Image

Race is on to save animals rescued from puppy mill

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

Church opens its doors to those seeking shelter from cold

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

ITP 1-25 Part 3

Image

ITP 1-25 Part 2

Image

ITP 1-25 Part 1

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Staying safe while ice fishing

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program