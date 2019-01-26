Speech to Text for Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

the longest federal government shutdown in u-s history has ended... but the debate over border security continues. it means another shutdown could be ahead. we have the latest on this developing story from washington. friday... president donald trump agreed to reopen the government for the next three weeks. that's as 8-hundred thousand federal employees missed their second paycheck. president trump is still calling for funds to build a wall along the border with mexico. if he does not get the funding he wants in that time... it could mean another shutdown. we have more on this developing story from right here at home. i spoke with two correctional officers this afternoon. they work at the federal correctional complex in terre haute. the officers tell me there was a collective sigh of relief when news broke the government was going to be reopened. they are among the hundreds of thousands of federal employees that will get back pay -- but -- those checks won't come right away. employees tell me it could be another week or so before they get a paycheck... and even then... they have to prepare for another potential shutdown. 1:34:35 - 1:34:47 afge local 720 treasurer steve markle says, "there's no celebration because we all know in 21 days we could be right back in this same situation asking for people to understand what its like to go to work every single day as essential law enforcement officers and just not knowing when you're going to get paid for it." 1:45:53 - 1:46:01 - correctional officer and afge local 720 president kenny swick says, "this could continue on and the financial resources people have available keeps dwindling." these these officers say support from the community this past month has been tremendous. we'll have more on their message of gratitude