Speech to Text for Church opens its doors to those seeking shelter from cold

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with the with the brutal cold air on it's way... some people in the wabash valley are steping up to help others without homes. we're continuing coverage tonight... with one local church. it opened it's doors to those seeking shelter from the cold. st. bens opened up this morning to help more than 50 people get out of the cold. volunteers also served a hot breakfast. organizers say they've been offering meals like this for six years. they say there are many needy people in terre haute. "i feel bad. sad about it you know it's not supposed to be this way we're supposed to be the richest country in the world and we still have poor people. it's not right." organizers say they are always looking for volunteers to help... especially during the winter months. the storm team has you covered as we brace for brutal cold. you can find the latest forecast details on our website...