News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Scattered flurries making their way back in, with temperatures below freezing.

Posted: Jan. 26, 2019 9:35 AM
Updated: Jan. 26, 2019 9:36 AM
Posted By: Chris Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today we'll see a mostly cloudy sky as flurries move back in this afternoon. all of us looking to stay below freezing with highs only topping out at 31. tonight light snow showers continue, but expect accumulations to be less than an inch. overnight lows cold, down to 16. tomorrow times of sun and clouds with more flurries. day time highs at 30.
Terre Haute
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 15°
Rockville
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 14°
Brazil
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 19°
Marshall
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 19°
Light snow flurries through the weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

