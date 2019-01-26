Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chris adlibs about today's weather live shot. today we'll see a mostly cloudy sky as flurries move back in this afternoon. all of us looking to stay below freezing with highs only topping out at 31. tonight light snow showers continue, but expect accumulations to be less than an inch. overnight lows cold, down to 16. tomorrow times of sun and clouds with more flurries. day time highs at 30.