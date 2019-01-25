Speech to Text for ITP 1-25 Part 3

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back welcome back to in the paint... at 11-4 shoals is off to their best start in 22 years... the jug rox have won several big games this year, but tonight they were trying to beat barr-reeve for the first tmie since 1986.... the jug rox were at the 1a, second ranked vikings... nice defense by shoals as the swat that shot out there.... end of the first half....brycen graber misses but freshman hagen knepp is there for his teammate... knepp scores on the putback.. austin ainscough with three and he's fouled....he'd miss the free throw for the four point play, but boy did he have himself a night... the senior had 21 points and 10 rebounds... second half....vikings roll....brycen graber continues to make teams pay for leaving him open.. he says thank you very much on the three... barr-reeve rolls 57-30....vikings are now 41-1 all-time in blue chip conference games versus shoals... wrv took a four-game winning streak on the road to loogootee... wolverines down big in the fourth but not giving up...blaine gilstrap connects on the jumper.... andrew ellet led wrv with 18 points.....good defense by andrew, he comes up with the steal and hoop.. loogootee though snaps wrv four-game winning streak... lions win 63-42....silas bauer had 15 for loogootee... clay city was facing north daviess at the cougar den for the second time this season.... the cougars won the first matchup in december... the lefty trevor riggins with a smooth looking stroke....the north daviess junior went for 16... later nice catch and shoot by riggins....nice touch on the mid range jumper..... other end caden cannon lets it fly for clay city....road teams aren't suppose to get those kinds of bounces but the eels will take it for three.... north daviess beats clay city 66-48.. the cougars have won six straight over the straight games.. **the isu women hosting the top team in the mvc.. the drake bulldogs in town.. **1st quarter.. sycamores pushing the pace.. ashli o'neal on the break.. check out the smooth move to dodge the defender.. a nice bucket.. that puts the trees on the board.. **later on. daijah smith pops out for the open three pointer.. i-s-u building up a nice lead.. **they're up late.. ty battle gets inside and goes off the glass. indiana state led by 10 points in the 4th quarter.. drake would mount a comeback though.. drake took a lead in the final seconds.. daijah smith got a chance to tie at the line.. but she missed the front end of two free throws.. i-s-u lets this one slip away.. bulldogs win 70-68.. time now for our sports 10 spirit award winners tonight... .... bar reeve fans... olney fans... casey fans... up next is our subway play of the night... cloverdale jake wilkes dunk.. time now for the sports 10 top five fantasy stars of the night... parke heritage - landon newnum - 31 points robinson chance black - 29 points linton - sammy robbins - 11 points, 11 rebounds, 10 blocks north daviess - jack wininger north daviess - blocks north daviess - jack wininger 21 points, 16 rebounds barr-reeve - austin