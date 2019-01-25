Speech to Text for ITP 1-25 Part 2

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back to in the welcome back to in the paint... its crossover week in the w-i-c.. the championship game tonight pits edgewood against greencastle... the mustangs come out on top and are the conference champs for the 4th straight time.. **we head to the 7th place game in the w-i-c.. cloverdale hosting sullivan.. **1st quarter.. clovers leave randy kelly uncovered.. that's a blunder.. the freshman hits the triple.. arrows in the lead.. **later.. kevin figg up top.. he drives inside and splits the help for an and-one.. figg goes off for 25 pionts in the contest.. **but here's a statement from cloverdale.. jake wilkes.. rise up.. that's one way to get the crowd going.. that makes it a one-possession game.. **next trip down the floor.. kyle thomas picks his spot and hits from deep.. he leads all scorers with 27 points.. this game comes right down to the end.. kyle thomas the hero for the clovers.. he hit a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left on the clock.. that was the difference as cloverdale slips past sullivan 51-50.. the clovers taking 7th place in the league.. **the 9th place game in the wic features northview on the road at cascade.. **3rd quarter.. carson gettle takes it inside.. good move and a nice finish at the rim.. knights up 10.. **they're working from the inside out and having success.. cade bryan dishes to gavin morris and he buries the three ball.. **northview working it from three working it **northview ball.. **northview working it from three point land.. brevin cooper joins the party with a triple of his own.. knights still up in the 4th.. **then.. coming off a turnover.. it's caleb swearingen taking on the contact and finishing at the rim.. he had 21 points.. northview goes on the road to win the 9th place game in the w-i-c.. knights beat cascade 69-56. bloomfield and north central were meeting for the second time this season.. the two faced each other on the opening day at the greene county invitational back on january second.... the cardinals won that game, who would win the rematch tonight in farmersburg... just like when he was the qb on the football field, ty thompson the floor general for north central on the hardwood... he finds bryton suggs for the corner three... t-birds down one.... love the ball movement in the third by bloomfield...four cardinals touch the ball and mitchell burch ends up with a layup.... cards were up four going to the final quarter... fourth quarter....andrew shelton with the spin move and bucket for bloomfield.... bloomfield wins 57-40...its the cardinals fifth straight win over north central... south vermillion visited shakamak... levi webb fights off the double team to score and draw the foul....the shakamak senior had 10 points... bryce mic-lish had 17 for south vermillion....he drives and gets the hoop and harm... south vermillion would take control of this game with a 12-2 run to end the first quarter... connor van-lannen hits the 15-footer at the buzzer to end the opening quarter.... south vermillion wins 70-46 at shakamak... washington is trying to keep its big eight conference eight keep its big eight conference title hopes alive... the hatchets sit a game back from first place.. **washington goes on the road for a conference game at boonville.. **bryce browning three pointer.. **hunter killion and- **hunter three pointer.. browning three pointer.. **hunter killion and-one.. washington stays in the hunt with a win over boonville.. hatchets take it 64-58.. **vincennes lincoln looking for a road win at evansville harrison.. **looks like the alices have been doing some shooting drills.. that's isaac lane with the triple.. **then later.. the threes keep coming.. hunter hopwood this time hits it from the wing.. **but evansville harrison evansville **but from the wing.. **but evansville harrison always had an answer.. kel dixon with the steal.. check out the nice pass ahead.. azdyn crite scores at the hoop.. evansville harrison takes care of the home floor tonight.. vincennes lincoln falls on the road 60-42.. we're going to take our final timeout... when we come back we have action down south from barr-reeve, loogootee and north daviess... and