ITP 1-25 Part 1

evening and welcome to in the paint... hard to believe we have just one month left in the high school boys basketball regular season... you can tell the year is starting to wind down, because we had several big games tonight... including several key conference games as the lic and wic were crowning champs... we also conference matchups in the blue chip and big eight.... we're starting across the border tonight over in illinois with the little illini conference tourney... top seeded casey-westfield was trying to win the lic tourney title for the second year in a row... the warriors haven't won that back to back years since they won it five years in a row from 1998 through 2002... casey faced second seed olney in the lic championship game... sutton dunn with the baseline jumper. that ties things at 8 early.... marcus downs with a corner three and the foul...warriors lead by 4 dunn with a dribble and spin move in the low post for the tough lay in...olney trails by 6 luke richards lays in and draws a foul as time expires in the first...good see the big fella playing again after his injury... another richards lay in. warriors up by 13 4th qtr, olney within two when branden flanagan nails the mid range jumper to tie things at 39... later in the 4th, freshman chase travis makes the biggest shot of his young career to give his tigers a 41-39 lead... olney scores the games final six points.... the tigers get revenge for an earlier loss to casey... olney wins 43-39 to win the lic tourney championship... the third place game at the lic tourney had marshall facing red hill.... final seconds of the 3rd qtr, drew moore drives into the lane, kicks out to the corner for parker havill, he pumps the three then fires before the buzzer, count it. havill finished with 18. salukis lead 41-37 late in the 4th, red hill looking to put this game away, drew moore with some nice dribbling gets an open look just inside the arc, it's good. moore lead all scorers in this one with 19. red hill up by 7... final 30 seconds of the game, jesse burdick blocks the shot then gets back on offense, gets the ball and drives to the hoop, burdick drops 18 in this one...lions trail by 4 but red hill & drew moore continued to pass out of the lions trap the entire second half... this seals it for the salukis... red hill takes third place in the lic tourney, thanks to a 56-50 win over marshall... consolation title game at the lic tourney had robinson against lawrenceville.... less than a minute left in regulation cale powell finishes off the fast break with the lay in, indians up by 2... less than 30 seconds left in regulation, great bounce pass from dylan smith to david go-bull who makes the reverse lay in to tie things up at 59. to overtime we go indians zeus marsh receives the pass at the elbow and drains the jumper, he finished with 19 in this one... later in ot, chance black trying to keep his maroons in this contest, he follows his miss and puts it back up and in, he finished with 29 points... great dribble drive from connor o'dell leads to the lawrenceville lay in, the senior finished with 17 points in this contest... lawrenceville wins in overtime 71-64....the indians take the lic tourney consolatoin championship.... last friday bloomington south head coach j-r holmes became just the second indiana high school boys basketball coach in history to reach 800 wins... holmes now trails the all-time leader in former loogootee coach jack butcher by just six wins... tonight terre haute south trying to deny the legendary bloomington south head coach career win number 801... **the braves hosting the panthers in a conference indiana showdown.. **2nd quarter.. 1st attempt not gonna go.. but kenyon sholty playing like the big man he is.. secures the loose ball and goes right back up for the bucket.. **the panthers have a great athlete in anthony leal.. he's getting d-1 looks.. shows off the range here with the three.. bloomington south in command.. **to the 3rd quarter now.. check out leal on the fast break.. he goes up for a two-handed slam.. **south down big.. trying to come up with something.. they're playing to their strengths. kenyon sholty working the post.. he drains the fadeaway.. but this one is all panthers.. holmes gets win 8-0-1 tonight.. bloomington south beats the