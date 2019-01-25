Clear

Staying safe while ice fishing

Staying safe while ice fishing

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 10:23 PM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 10:23 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Staying safe while ice fishing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

air as the as the colder air continues, lakes and ponds are beginning to freeze. many like to seize the opportunity to go ice fishing. storm team 10's brady harp explains what you can do to stay safe. < with several days of low temepratures are beginning to freeze over while it's a beloved hobby for some, ice fishing can be very dangerous. anglers across the area might be preparing to venture onto frozen lakes and ponds - but experts say to make absolutely sure the ice is ready to be walked on before making plans for ice fishing. ice fishing is allowed at county parks - but officials say it's fish at your own risk. adam grossman: "fishing is always welcome at our parks. we encourage it but safety is number one at the parks department. we encourage you to go fiishing with a friend. don't go ice fishing by yourself." experts say two inches of ice or less is not safe for anyone to walk on. they say you need to be looking for water around the edges of the pond or lake and to be checking for cracks in the ice. grossman: "it's really recommended that you get that three or four inches. i won't go out unless it's five or six inches myself. i don't want to have to worry about it. fishing is not worth your life. it's better to be safe and a recreational activity that you don't have to worry about." don't assume ice is safe to walk on just because it supports you at first. always be checking the ice thickness while you fish. grossman: "drill a hole just as soon as you get out on the ice. check it and have yourself tethered off to another tethered off to another person or a tree depending on how far out you go and making sure you have the right equipment with you." again it's a good idea to always go ice fishing with somebody else and make sure your phone has service and is fully charged. in vigo county i'm brady harp - storm team 10.> storm
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Robinson
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Indianapolis
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Rockville
Few Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 13°
Casey
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Few Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Marshall
Few Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 13°
Light Snow Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Staying safe while ice fishing

Image

New class hopes to train semi drivers

Image

A very cold week ahead

Image

Students celebrate school choice week

Image

Local movie wins award in faith-based film festival

Image

Voting Center Woes at ISU

Image

Local gas station offers free food to federal employees

Image

Vermillion County Jail Overcrowding

Image

Indiana community mourns the loss of retired fire chief

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational