New class hopes to train semi drivers

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 10:20 PM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 10:20 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

if you're looking for a job... listen up! businesses across the valley are looking for truck drivers. the average starting pay is 47-thousand dollars a year... but you do need a license. news 10's heather good found out how you can get training to do the job. < a vermillion county group and a wabash valley college are partnering up to get job seekers in the driver seat. students at ivy tech community college in terre haute are testing their truck driving skills. they're some of the first to signup for new c-d-l training classes. area business leaders say they need drivers... and fast. rod dowell, workforce alignment consultant, says, "there's over a hundred job postings in this area in vermillion and vigo and sullivan because there's a real need and postings doesn't mean a position specifically. it could be five positions per posting so we really don't know how many jobs are needed out there but there is a huge need for them." these students learn in the classroom... and on the road... so they're prepared to pass the test at the b-m-v to get their license. a vermillion county group helped launch the new course. "vermillion county economic development corporation came to us and said they would like to provide scholarship monies to help fund people to go through the training so they could fill job requirements up there for cdla licenses." that scholarship totaled 10-thousand dollars. the money will help students pay for the 49-hundred dollar course. those behind the class say it's money well spent as new drivers can start out making 47- thousand a year. pay can climb as high at 90-thousand dollars. "you can almost be guaranteed a job once you get your license because they're clambering for drivers all over the area." this is a three week course with a hundred and sixty contact hours. you must be 18 or older and have a valid driver's license. the next class starts february 11th. for more information visit our information for more information visit our website. wthitv.com. in vigo county, heather good,
