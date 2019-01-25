Speech to Text for Students celebrate school choice week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dot com. this week is "national school choice week!" students at the rural community academy in sullivan, indiana celebrated with a special pep rally! school choice week honors the choice parents have to pick the best school for their children. students and staff did different cheers highlighting everyone in the school! they even got pumped up for the weekend archery competition. students told us there is a lot to love for their school. "i think my two teachers are really nice. they help us a lot. they help me with my school work and help me get my grades up." "if you have something you need help with..they will help you out." if you'd like to learn more about "school choice week".. we've linked you to everything you need