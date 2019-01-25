Speech to Text for Local movie wins award in faith-based film festival

a film from a local company is gaining national attention! "a second chance" is a "dreams come true films" production. its a faith based film focused on three teens who get in trouble for crimes against the elderly. but there's a twist to how they serve their time. the film premiered last april... since then its won "best feature film" at a new york film festival and recieved several nominations nationwide. writers say they have a message to share. "i just want people to know.. it doesnt matter how bad you are, what kind of things you've done in the past. if you have a desire to turn your life around, you can turn your life around. its definitly possible." beard says she wants the film to be in churches..and youth groups. if you are interested..we've linked you to the company's facebook on our website wthi tv