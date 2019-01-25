Speech to Text for Voting Center Woes at ISU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

starts at 630... 530 central. the indiana state university voting center was packed for the 20-18 general election... now-- people around the city are fighting to keep that location for 20-19. we've told you before that i-s-u would not be a voting location for the municipal election. today-- people from around the community told election leaders why it **should be a location. news 10s garrett brown was there as people made their arguments. he joins us live with one group's fights for change. united campus ministries here at isu served as the meeting point this morning. students and faculty focused on getting their voting center back open for the coming election. < isu junior chase meehan attended a special meeting friday. it focused on making sure i-s-u has a voting center for the next election. meehan said many of his friends voted on campus last year. "you know unfortunately they were a little impatient with the line or whatever but they were very excited that they had that chance to vote, some of the people said it was their first time some people had voted." meehan and many others expressed concern over the removal of isu as a voting center. that's why the group "wabash valley in solidarity" held a meeting. members, along with other groups and isu officials endorsed isu as a voting location. "we'll i think it just shows that the communities engaged with registering voters. the citizens of terre haute. are more actively looking to be engaged in the process." the group dosen't wish to fight with the vigo county election board. but instead address the issues the voting center ran into. this includes better education about registering to vote. and selecting a new venue on campus as the voting site. "were hopeful that they'll reconsider the municipal election to put some of these solutions in place and sort of use this election as a trail run." students like meehan say this vote center would allow students to vote in the community which could soon enough be their home. "if we're wanting to get students to stay here after graduation which is a big thing for this community. we need to list to what they have to say, listen to their voice and tell them we value their voice and value their opinion."> now the group plans to now the now the group plans to have a rally this coming monday at courthouse at five thirty pm. from there they hope to also talk with the election board the following days as well. reporting live from indiana state university. im news 10s garrett brown. back to you.