Clear

Local gas station offers free food to federal employees

Local gas station offers free food to federal employees

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 6:21 PM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 6:21 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Local gas station offers free food to federal employees

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that might happen... back to you. happening today it appears the federal government shutdown will come to an end... but ---a local business is still offering free food for federal employees who aren't getting paid. "j-p stop n shop" in terre haute is offering free breakfast.. lunch... and a snack with a fountain drink.. that's located on prarieton road behind honey creek mall. you can see-- a lot of people took advantage of the deal. owners say they helped because they see employees from the federal prison every day. "a lot of them, we do know by name. a lot of them we do hang out with outside of work even though they are customers. but they are still friends. they come to family events. they are more than just customers to us. " owners say there is a chance they could make the offer again in could make the chance they there is a owners say us. " customers to than just customers to us. " owners say there is a chance they could make the offer again in the future if necessary. again just this afternoon... president trump announced a deal to end the government shutdown.. stay tuned to the cbs evening news with jeff glor for all the details. it all
Terre Haute
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Robinson
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Indianapolis
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Rockville
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Casey
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 12°
Brazil
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Marshall
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Light Snow Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A very cold week ahead

Image

Students celebrate school choice week

Image

Local movie wins award in faith-based film festival

Image

Voting Center Woes at ISU

Image

Local gas station offers free food to federal employees

Image

Vermillion County Jail Overcrowding

Image

Indiana community mourns the loss of retired fire chief

Image

Police shut down suspected puppy mill in Martin County

Image

First responders in the extreme cold

Image

Woman accused of stealing donation box from Hardee's

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational