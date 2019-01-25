Speech to Text for Vermillion County Jail Overcrowding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at 3 o'clock. jails are facing overcrowding all across the country... in vermillion county... inmates are now living in less than favorable conditions. several inmates are being forced together in one cell.. news 10s jordan kudisch explains how the vermillion county sheriff hopes to fix the problem. the vermillion county jail was built in 19-93. now -- 26 years later the facility is running out of space! i spoke with sheriff mike phelps today. he tells me there are some hoops to jump through before a solution can be reached. < *nat sound of jail door closin* jeremy decker was a firefighter for five years. the last thing he imagined was living behind bars. now, with the overcrowding his living condition is less than ideal. "if they're going to keep bringing people in and overpopulating the place it's really rough on people, the inmates, the workers, it just gets overwhelming sometimes." the vermillion county jail has a total of "71" beds. as of friday morning.. there are "81" inmates. additional inmates mean more people per cell. "as you can see right here this cell is supposed to hold two people but because of the overcrowding at the vermillion county jail they're having to hold three people in this very small space." "it seems big until you put three people in there, their personal property, their comecary, their letters, their writing tablets, then it becomes a problem." regulations say that inmates can't sleep on the floor. with three people to a cell they've had to resort to other options. "we have to buy these plastic boats to get them off the floor so they can put their mat in so they're not directly on the floor." buying additional things like boats can be costly for the jail. phelps says some are opposed to the idea of putting that kind of money into criminals. "there's some people that say throw them in there, lock them up. again there's rules we have to play by at state and federal regulations." > sheriff sheriff phelps says they're in the "works" of adding to the building. right now there is no date on when