Speech to Text for Indiana community mourns the loss of retired fire chief

hydrants. the marshall fire department community is mourning the loss of a retired fire chief. "raymond fox" passed away wednesday. fox served as the 3rd chief of the department from 1966 to 1967. services will happen on sunday at the marshall federated church. the visitation starts at 1 in the afternoon.. i-v-f-a services will follow