Police shut down suspected puppy mill in Martin County

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 6:11 PM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 6:11 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

ever seen" animal rescuers have found almost 100 animals in poor condition" in martin county, indiana... they included dogs.. horses, and even donkeys deputies found them at a home in loogootee.. someone in the area told police they suspected an "active puppy mill". now-- a 73-year-old woman is facing charges. police arrested julia arney. she's facing charges of animal cruelty and neglect. news 10 bureau chief gary brian has been following this story for you tonight. he's live at the martin county humane society... that's where many of the animals are. gary has more information about what happened tonight in our top story.. martin county deputies arrested julia arney. shes charged with animal neglect and cruelty. she's being held on $20,000 cash bond. the sheriffs office recieved a tip about the animals. officers raided the home thursday night. found 80 dogs...and about 10 horses. many of the dogs were dead. the martin co. humane society took in 30 dogs last night.. they focused on the outside dogs. volunteers continued the efforts today. the original 30 dogs have been taken to area shelters. "humane societys and animal rescues stick together. and when someone needs help. people step up. and we've had multiple rescues come and help us. " a flordia man wanted on murder charges is now in police custody. that's after police found him right here in terre haute. police arrested "oneil exantus" arrested police in terre haute. him right here police found that's after custody. in police charges is now murder man wanted on a flordia and help us. " rescues come multiple and we've had people step up. needs help. people step up. and we've had multiple rescues come and help us. "
